Fashion dictates: Be your most beautiful self

Conway is also noticing a bit of flapper flair: “Fringe and feathers are fun details, especially on shorter, flirty dresses that brides are changing into for late-night dancing,” she says.

But there’s room for a pared-down look, too. “We’re seeing a return to simplicity in some dresses. Clean, virtually unadorned designs in luxurious fabrics look elegant and timeless — and put emphasis on the bride,” Conway says.

Brides with simple, streamlined gowns are pairing them with eye-catching “statement” veils, perhaps dressed up with tiny stars or decorative trims, Johnson says.

Johnson says searches for bridal capes were up nearly 50 percent this year.

“Designed for the bride looking to stand out, they also provide shoulder coverage during a traditional ceremony, or a quick pre-reception change,” she says.

Besides capes and capelets in lace or silky fabrics, look for motorcycle style jackets and sweaters.