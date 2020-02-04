Destination wedding can be a financial burden

Choosing a faraway destination for a wedding may sound romantic and exotic, but it can take a financial toll on loved ones who don’t have the time or money to participate. So how does a prospective guest decline when the bride or groom is a close friend or relative?

The choices are simple: Either suck it up and figure out how to economize, or be politely honest about why you’re not attending, according to industry experts.

The percentage of destination weddings, defined as 200 miles or more from home, amounted to 25 percent last year, said The Knot’s editor in chief, Kristen Maxwell Cooper. She said the wedding website has seen a decline over the last several years in international destination weddings, though destination weddings in the U.S. are on the rise.

About 60 percent of all destination weddings in The Knot survey for 2017 were domestic, up from about 55 percent in 2013, Maxwell Cooper said. About 40 percent were international, down from 45 percent in 2013.

“Couples really want to be close to home and they want all their guests to be able to come,” Maxwell Cooper said. “As for guests, we all get to that point in life when we’re invited to like 10 weddings in one year and we can’t go to 10 weddings on the Amalfi Coast, or the equivalent.”

