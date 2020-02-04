Children play the wedding wild card

Kids in weddings are unpredictable, temperamental and stubborn. Sometimes all at the same time. They tug at their formal clothing, gawk at the guests, cry and hide behind their mom or dad.
They also are charming, cute and fun. Who doesn’t smile at the vision of a little flower girl zigzagging down the aisle, tossing rose petals all around – not necessarily in the bridal path? Or laugh when the ring bearer, clutching the pillow to his chest, resists attempts to wrest it from his grasp for the rings.
Here are a few tips for helping kids make the trip down the aisle without tantrums:
1. Age. The younger the child, the more difficult they may be to control. Three to 8 is the average age for these roles, so they’re old enough to follow instructions (sort of) and fathom (a little) of what’s going on.
2. Discuss the idea with the children’s parents. Ask them if they think their child can handle it, and make sure they’re comfortable with the idea. Being in a wedding can be expensive, no matter how small the role. It’s a nice idea to make their clothing a gift.
3. Let them help pick out their outfit. You can guide their selections, but it gives a child a sense of control if they can pick out the ribbon that goes around the waist of the dress or the tie to wear with the ring bearer’s vest.
4. Make the wedding sound like fun.
5. Have a few practices … walking down the aisle, tossing the flower petals, carrying the ring pillow. If you know the song that will play as they walk down the aisle in the wedding, let the parents know so they can download it to practice along with.
6. Ask parents what you can do to make sure children are calm and well-behaved on the wedding day. Consider a quick nap, someone to help shepherd them around or a movie or video to watch – something that won’t get them too wound up.
7. Dress them at the last minute to keep their clothes crisp and their faces clean and hair combed.
8. Don’t freak out if a child won’t let go of their stuffed animal or doesn’t want to wear a hair wreath or barrettes. It’s no big deal. If a child refuses to walk at the last minute, don’t force the issue.
9. Always have a familiar adult giving them a helping hand — “walk to Mommy” is a good incentive to truck down the aisle. Some children may burst into tears or stop halfway down the aisle. Your guests will smile, Mom will be prepared to rescue the moment, and all will be well.
10. Offer a bribe. The promise of a goodie, gift or treat may motivate them down the aisle. Praise is good, too.
As for children as guests, the Knot.com says it’s fine only to invite children who are part of either couple’s family or those of close family friends. That doesn’t mean you have to invite every guest’s child. Stand strong, Knot.com recommends, and tells people you’re trying to limit the guest list. They also advise against issuing “ceremony only” invitations to children.
Remember that people may make the assumption about kids making the guest list. Make it abundantly clear who is included. If you’re inviting children, add the words “and family” to the invitation envelope, the Knot advises. If a guest RSVPs with children, call them and let them know that you’re sorry, but you’re not inviting children. If you have children in the bridal party, be sure to explain your inviting parameters.
Seat all the parents and their children together at one table or close to each other. Don’t stick children at other guests’ tables or leave them unsupervised.
If possible, offer a kid’s meal for your pint-sized attendants and guests.
Little people have small appetites, so ask your caterer for a price consideration.
Have video games, a movie or other activities to keep children occupied while adults are on the dance floor. If there aren’t many kids in attendance, a nice touch is to put together a goodie bag with a few fun items.
And remember, keep your sense of humor. Don’t melt down or freak out if kids won’t stay corraled.