Children play the wedding wild card

4. Make the wedding sound like fun.

5. Have a few practices … walking down the aisle, tossing the flower petals, carrying the ring pillow. If you know the song that will play as they walk down the aisle in the wedding, let the parents know so they can download it to practice along with.

6. Ask parents what you can do to make sure children are calm and well-behaved on the wedding day. Consider a quick nap, someone to help shepherd them around or a movie or video to watch – something that won’t get them too wound up.

7. Dress them at the last minute to keep their clothes crisp and their faces clean and hair combed.

8. Don’t freak out if a child won’t let go of their stuffed animal or doesn’t want to wear a hair wreath or barrettes. It’s no big deal. If a child refuses to walk at the last minute, don’t force the issue.

9. Always have a familiar adult giving them a helping hand — “walk to Mommy” is a good incentive to truck down the aisle. Some children may burst into tears or stop halfway down the aisle. Your guests will smile, Mom will be prepared to rescue the moment, and all will be well.

10. Offer a bribe. The promise of a goodie, gift or treat may motivate them down the aisle. Praise is good, too.