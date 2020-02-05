Capture your perfect day: Our list of must-have photos

Your wedding day will be a whirlwind and pass in a blur. That’s why you hire a wedding photographer — to preserve those special moments and memories.

Photos will tell the story of your big day, so it’s important to hire your wedding photographer as soon as possible after getting engaged and setting your wedding date. Wedding planners recommend 9 to 11 months in advance, as a rule of thumb.

Your photographer will likely have a list of photos they will capture, but you should think about the photos you want, the ones that are important for you.

Here’s our list of the top 25 must-have wedding photos for your album!