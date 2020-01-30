12 wedding ideas that make a personal statement

Weddings are the ultimate personal statement for couples. But there’s been a shift away from the “all about us” mentality to embrace a broader view. While couples still want to customize and personalize their big day, they also want to give back.
Here are are some hip ideas from The Knot:
1. For food and flowers, opt for in season and locally sourced. Earth-friendly invitations can be made by printing with soy-based inks on recycled paper. For place cards, forget the paper and have a calligrapher write each guest's name on stones that can be kept as personalized favors afterward. Once the guests have gone home, don't toss the flowers. Donate to a hospital or nursing home to spread joy to others.
2. From cash to camping gear and even museum memberships, couples can ask for just about anything today, including supporting a cause close to their hearts. Charity registries are on the rise.
3. The ultimate guest gifting lounge. Instead of stuffing and delivering them yourself, let your guests do the work. Set up a room full of swag like snacks, drinks and local sweet treats and let guests choose their favorite items.
4. Icebreaker guest games. What better way to get your guests mixing and mingling than with the ultimate grown-up icebreaker: games. Lawn games like croquet, horseshoes and bags are perfect for promoting new friendship at an outdoor wedding or cocktail hour.
5. When it comes to entertainment, couples are pulling out all the stops to entertain their guests. Aerialists, acrobats, live painters and even choirs have made their way into weddings. If that's too trendy, try a traditional route with music, but pair it with a performance-like a classical quartet and ballerinas in tutus.
6. If you can't celebrate under the stars, bring the outside in. Add oversized potted trees and shrubbery to a ballroom for an enchanted forest look. Natural elements like wood and stone can be incorporated into your table settings, and hanging flowers over tables or the dance floor creates an instant wow factor.
7. Want to turn your indoor venue into a lush garden, but don't have the budget for thousands of flowers and potted trees? Try a projection technology called image mapping that allows you to transform a space with lighting and moving pictures.
8. Wearing a metallic dress may seem like a bold move, but it's perfect for a sophisticated, evening affair. (Perhaps as a second dress for the reception?) Also big this year, effortless dresses with flowing fabrics, detachable skirts, floral embellishments and off-the-shoulder looks.
9. Just like the traditional photo booth, there's a designated space and sometimes props, but instead of posing with feather boas and silly sunglasses, a live photographer asks you to vogue for the camera. The result is a glamorous, intimate portrait in your finest attire.
10. A new take on the still-populr naked cake is the translucent cake. They have a thin veil of frosting with just a bit of the cake showing. Typically iced in buttercream, these sweet delights are topped with fresh flowers or in-season fruits that hint at the flavors of the cake filling.
11. From bunnies and donkeys to llamas and pigs, couples having rustic barn weddings are incorporating farm animals into the wedding day. Of course, dogs are always welcome as attendants in the bridal party.
12. With food trucks and passed multi-course meals, the sit-down dinner is starting to be replaced with more interactive options. Set up stations that feature your favorite eats. If you don't want to forgo a plated dinner, host a cool cocktail hour and serve the main meal family style for a twist on tradition.