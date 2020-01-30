12 wedding ideas that make a personal statement

Weddings are the ultimate personal statement for couples. But there’s been a shift away from the “all about us” mentality to embrace a broader view. While couples still want to customize and personalize their big day, they also want to give back.

Here are are some hip ideas from The Knot:

1. For food and flowers, opt for in season and locally sourced. Earth-friendly invitations can be made by printing with soy-based inks on recycled paper. For place cards, forget the paper and have a calligrapher write each guest's name on stones that can be kept as personalized favors afterward. Once the guests have gone home, don't toss the flowers. Donate to a hospital or nursing home to spread joy to others.

2. From cash to camping gear and even museum memberships, couples can ask for just about anything today, including supporting a cause close to their hearts. Charity registries are on the rise.

3. The ultimate guest gifting lounge. Instead of stuffing and delivering them yourself, let your guests do the work. Set up a room full of swag like snacks, drinks and local sweet treats and let guests choose their favorite items.