Lush, sexy and a stunning color, the reddish pink Viva Magenta is all about self-expression, strength and confidence with an audacious presence.

What could be more perfect for a joyous wedding celebration?

There are just enough blue undertones to give Pantone’s new color of the year a sense of calm, but it’s one of those colors that can quickly become overpowering if overused. Wedding experts suggest the key is using the color as an accent or for extra-special flourishes.

Bring it in as a pop of color on wedding invitations and stationery. Use it for linens, such as napkins for a punch, or as tablecloths elevated by fine dinner, silver and glassware. Go solid or have fun with prints and patterns.

Lean in and play Viva Magenta throughout your wedding florals, whether in bridal bouquets, headpieces, boutonnieres, a lush floral runner on the bride and groom’s table at the reception, individual table settings, ceremony arch, wreaths, etc. Stargazer lilies, dahlias, tulips, ranunculus and of course, roses are all beautiful choices.

The color blends beautifully into endless color schemes, particularly yellow, orange, pink and white, as well as neutral palettes. Viva Magenta also works beautifully with gold, rich copper and other metallic finishes. Bring the color onto your wedding cake using fresh blooms or buttercream flowers – the color pops against white frosting or fondant.