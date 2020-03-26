You are the owner of this article.
Blush color palette
Are you drawn to the romance of blush?

The color is perfect for a soft, flowing and feminine wedding gown. And if you’d rather not go overboard on blush, use hints of it throughout your wedding ceremony and reception — flowers tucked into bouquets, bridesmaids’ dresses, table napkins, cake decoration.

You can stick with neutrals, but blush truly goes with many other colors. Here are some favorite combos:

  • Blush and white
  • Blush and ivory
  • Blush and dusty blue
  • Blush and navy blue
  • Blush and mint
  • Blush and deep green
  • Blush and lavender
  • Blush and gray
  • Blush and cassis (burgundy)
  • Blush and gold
  • Blush and black
