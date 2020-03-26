Blush color palette

Are you drawn to the romance of blush?

The color is perfect for a soft, flowing and feminine wedding gown. And if you’d rather not go overboard on blush, use hints of it throughout your wedding ceremony and reception — flowers tucked into bouquets, bridesmaids’ dresses, table napkins, cake decoration.

You can stick with neutrals, but blush truly goes with many other colors. Here are some favorite combos:

Blush and white

Blush and ivory

Blush and dusty blue

Blush and navy blue

Blush and mint

Blush and deep green

Blush and lavender

Blush and gray

Blush and cassis (burgundy)

Blush and gold

Blush and black

