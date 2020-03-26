Blush color palette

Are you drawn to the romance of blush?
The color is perfect for a soft, flowing and feminine wedding gown. And if you’d rather not go overboard on blush, use hints of it throughout your wedding ceremony and reception — flowers tucked into bouquets, bridesmaids’ dresses, table napkins, cake decoration.
You can stick with neutrals, but blush truly goes with many other colors. Here are some favorite combos:
- Blush and white
- Blush and ivory
- Blush and dusty blue
- Blush and navy blue
- Blush and mint
- Blush and deep green
- Blush and lavender
- Blush and gray
- Blush and cassis (burgundy)
- Blush and gold
- Blush and black
