WATERLOO – Zora Milne, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at home.

She was born July 8, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Dorothy Flickinger Patten. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952 and obtained her LPN license through Hawkeye Tech. Zora married Ronald D. “Red” Milne on April 29, 1978, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he died Feb. 2, 2012.

She was a licensed practical nurse since 1971. She worked at Schoitz Hospital and retired in 1983 from the Black Hawk County Health Department’s Well Child Clinic.

Survivors: a son, Larry Pullin of Morrison; four daughters, Gail Bellis of Waterloo‚ Barb (Gary Reed) Pullin of Denver‚ Colo., Kathy Pullin of Waterloo‚ and Jenny Johnson‚ of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Joe, Missy, Danny, Merville, Katie, Alison, and Krystal; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob (Mary Jane) Patten of Waterloo and Chuck (Lynn) Patten of Everett‚ Wash.; and a sister, Mary Shriver of Taos‚ N,M.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a daughter, Marie Purdy; a grandson, Timmy Pullin; and a daughter-in-law, Patti Pullin.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Locke Funeral Home with burial at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, March 1, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: to the family

She and Red loved their 20 years at the home on Ponderosa Lake. Zora also enjoyed reading, consignment shops, garage sales, fishing, crocheting and crafts.

