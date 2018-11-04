Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Zona M. McPhail, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

She was born July 6, 1928, in Delhi, daughter of Harold and Vida Milroy Wilson. She married Russell McPhail on Oct. 25, 1953, in Delhi.

Zona was employed in the Credit Union of Waterloo Industries and later with Central Anesthesia until retirement.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Margie (Mike) Musch of Washburn; two sons, David (Sunny) McPhail of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Scott (Cheryl Hollander) McPhail of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mahlon (Ruth) Wilson of Delhi.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Ettagene Petlon and Velma Swanson; and a brother, Wayne Wilson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

