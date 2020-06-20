× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1933-2020)

WATERLOO – Zola D. Belden Podaril, 86, of Waterloo, died Jan. 17 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Nov. 20, 1933, in rural Elkader, daughter of Charles and Hallie Thoday Wiedner. She married Gordon Belden March 3, 1951, in Strawberry Point and died Dec. 8, 1995. She then married Bill Podaril Feb. 1, 2000, in Arizona. He died May 2015.

She was employed in retail most recently at Evansdale Pharmacy.

Survivors: two sons, Kevin Belden of Evansdale and Charles (Carolyn) Belden of Waterloo; three daughters, Edna (Bill) Wyninger of Lansing, Christie (Rick) Cleghorn of Littleton, Colo., and Mary (Greg) Seitz of Raymond; 13 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Bill (Rosie) Wiedner of Waterloo, Paul Wiedner of Missouri, Bob Wiedner of Elkader, Faylene Bruns of Minnesota, and Lanette (Larry) Larson of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; son, Gordon Belden Jr.; three brothers, Charles, Joe, and Harold Wiedner; four sisters, Charlene Wells, Lois Smith, Joan Newton, and Jacqueline Morgan; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Belden.