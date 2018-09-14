Subscribe for 33¢ / day

(1942-2018)

Zelma Fink

Zelma Fink

FAIRBANK — Zelma Fink, 75, of rural Fairbank, died at home Thursday, Sept. 6.

She was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond and Emma (Jefferson) Miller. She married Gary Fink on June 9, 1963, at the United Methodist Church in Dunkerton.

She graduated from Dunkerton Community School. Zelma and Gary made their home in rural Fairbank where she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Fairbank and a 30-year member of the Fairbank American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Kevin (Darice) Fink of Center Point; two daughters, Connie (Tim) Westpfahl of Center Point and Rhonda (Ross) Erickson of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Zachary Westpfahl of Hamburg, Germany, Jakob Westpfahl of Mankato, Minn., Taegan and Terra Fink, both of Center Point, and Hannah (Sam) Lackner, Elijah, Abby and Grace Erickson, all of St. Louis; a brother-in-law, Larry Lundry; two sisters-in-law, Linda Miller and Bess Spicknall; and her dog, Buster.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Don and Dick Miller; and a sister, Kay Lundry.

Services: were 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery, both in Fairbank. Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, assisted the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Zelma Fink (1942-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments