FAIRBANK — Zelma Fink, 75, of rural Fairbank, died at home Thursday, Sept. 6.
She was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond and Emma (Jefferson) Miller. She married Gary Fink on June 9, 1963, at the United Methodist Church in Dunkerton.
She graduated from Dunkerton Community School. Zelma and Gary made their home in rural Fairbank where she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Fairbank and a 30-year member of the Fairbank American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Kevin (Darice) Fink of Center Point; two daughters, Connie (Tim) Westpfahl of Center Point and Rhonda (Ross) Erickson of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Zachary Westpfahl of Hamburg, Germany, Jakob Westpfahl of Mankato, Minn., Taegan and Terra Fink, both of Center Point, Hannah (Sam) Lackner, Elijah, Abby and Grace Erickson, all of St. Louis; a brother-in-law, Larry Lundry; two sisters-in-law, Linda Miller and Bess Spicknall; and her dog, Buster.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Don and Dick Miller; and a sister, Kay Lundry.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery, both in Fairbank. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.