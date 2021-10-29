 Skip to main content
Zeljko Maric

Zeljko Maric

June 25, 1956-September 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Zeljko Maric, 65, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He was born June 25, 1956 in Zenica Bosnia son of Stjepan Maric and Kaduna Nadzakovic. He married Gordana Majstorovic December 31, 1977 in Zenica.

Zeljko was an owner/operator truck driver in Waterloo.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Davor (Stacy) Maric and their children, Kelsey, Kameron, Kylen and Kayson; a daughter Natasa (Josh) Reitz and their daughter, Mia and two brothers, Rudolf Maric of Waterloo and Damir Maric of Sarajevo.

Preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and a brother-in-law.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1 at the funeral home and for an hour before services on Tuesday.

