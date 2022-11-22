June 16, 2022-November 17, 2022

Zaylyn Daniel Evans, 5 months, died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. He was born June 16, 2022 to Victor “Jay” Evans Jr. and Braidy Frye.

In Zaylyn’s short 5 months on earth, he touched the hearts of so many and was loved by all those who met him. He will continue to be an angel to watch over his family.

Zaylyn is survived by his loving parents; siblings, Triven Frye, Kylil, Kyri, Kyrel, Kashara, and Kalisse Evans; maternal great-grandparents, Irene Bonorden of Cedar Falls, Patricia (Merlyn) De Vries of Parkersburg, and OG Evans of Waterloo; paternal grandparents, Victor Sr. and Lucy Evans of Waterloo; maternal grandparents, David and Debra Frye; aunts and uncles, Beau (Marissa) Frye, Gabriel Evans, Octavius (Jawanza) Evans, Jamarkkus (Nikita) Evans, Tony Anderson and Ramond Collins, Klanea Evans, Vashauna (Christopher Moore) Evans, Delmisha Caston and Consuela (Tyrun) Cooper; and extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Zaylyn will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to his family.