July 3, 1989-January 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Zane D. Zuzich, 32, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 3, 1989, in Waterloo, the son of Stephen and Kim (Ott) Zuzich.

Zane attended Waterloo West High School and had received his Commercial Driver’s License from Hawkeye Community College.

Zane was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, which was apparent from all his jerseys and memorabilia. He had a passion for shoes and held a massive collection of them. Zane had a heart of gold and was an extremely loving person; he was known to give the best hugs. He had a shy demeanor but liked to be around people. Family meant the world to him, and he absolutely adored his son, Zayden.

Survived by his mom, Kim (Gary) Sigler; dad, Stephen Zuzich; son, Zayden Zuzich & Zayden’s brother, Nolan Schmidt all of Waterloo; two brothers, Zach (Pricilla Kayser) Zuzich of Cedar Rapids and Zared Zuzich of Waterloo; niece, Charlie Ann Zuzich of Jesup; stepsister, Sheri (Matt) Ames; stepbrother, David Sigler; maternal grandmother, Delores Ott all of Waterloo; paternal grandfather, Eugene Zuzich of Florida; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Wilda & Karl Staebler; maternal grandfathers, Alfred Ott and Chuck Stimson; and stepbrother, Ricky Sigler.

Visitation: 3:00 pm—6:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park; Memorials: May be directed to the family; Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com