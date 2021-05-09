August 28, 1927- April 2, 2021

Zaida (Selk) Solinski, 93, of Vacaville, California peacefully passed into her Savior’s arms April 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 28, 1927 in Dysart, Iowa to George and Ida Selk. As a young teen Zaida and her family moved to a farm in La Porte City, Iowa.

After graduating valedictorian from La Porte City High School in 1945, she entered the US Cadet Nurses Corp. Upon completion of her training at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids Iowa she accepted a position in Honolulu, Hawaii where she met and married George Solinski. They were married 49 years prior to his passing in 1999. As an Air Force family they moved to various bases before being finally stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California. In 1959 the family moved to Vacaville where she resided until her passing.

Zaida is survived by her four children Suzanne Crawford (Richard), Steven Solinski, Sandra Solinski, and Sharon Poplin (Dan), 4 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Charlene Cole of Virginia and brother George Selk of Iowa.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 o’clock at Crossroads Christian Church in Vacaville California. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Hospice organization of your choice, Game Changers ministry through Crossroads Christian Church, or Play4All Parks in Vacaville (an adapted playground for children with physical disabilities).