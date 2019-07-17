Yvonne S. Stammer

(1979-2019)
EVANSDALE — Yvonne Suzette Stammer, 39, of Evansdale, died on Thursday, July 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City of a brain aneurysm.
She was born Oct. 6, 1979, in Iowa City, daughter to Roy F. and Irene M. Huff Nielsen. She married Dusty M. Stammer on July 28, 2012, in Traer.
Most recently, Yvonne was a sales agent for Scentsy Home Products.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Elexis (fiance Abel Andersen) Murphy of Omaha, Breanna (Larry) Johnson of Waterloo and Erik M. Nielsen of Omaha; a grandson, Carter Johnson of Waterloo; her mom, Irene Murphy of Evansdale; her dad, Roy (Carol) Nielsen of Minnesota; and a brother, Micheal (Rebecca) Nielsen of Omaha.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents.
Celebration of Life services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Crossroads Assembly of God, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
