Yvonne Marie (Fouts) Knapp

In 1971 she earned a Bachelor Degree in Nursing from Purdue University. She and family spent many years living and working in Valparaiso Indiana until moving to Henderson Kentucky in the early 1980’s where she had many friends and eventually retired from Deaconess Hospital in Evansville Indiana. Caring for others was her passion and she even continued her nursing “duties” as a resident of Beth Haven Nursing Home where she resided until her passing. Yvonne was a devout Christian. She raised her boys using those principles and was always active in her church wherever she lived. Yvonne was an exemplary mother, always putting her children and family first.