(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Yvonne M. Faust, 89, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.
She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Greene, daughter of John and Viola Barth Steere. She married Alvin Faust on Sept. 26, 1948, in Denver; he died Dec. 9, 1986.
Yvonne was a graduate of Waverly High School. She worked as an operator and clerk at Northwestern Bell for 30 years, retiring in December 1981. She then worked as a cook for the Brown Bottle in Waterloo for 17 years.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Survived by: three sisters, Donna Kraft and Irva (Robert) Bruns, both of Waverly, and Myrna Reeder of Orlando, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Dale Steere; three sisters, Velma Hegenow, Mavis Clayton and Norma Klemz; three brothers-in-law, Marvin Kraft, Roger Klemz and Veryl Reeder; and two sisters-in-law, Leola Steere and Ruth Steere.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Heart Association or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfunerals ervice.com.
Yvonne enjoyed volunteering at Allen Hospital, gardening, canning, sewing, embroidery and reading.
