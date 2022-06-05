October 9, 1936-June 1, 2022

Yvonne Faye Schurman, 85, of Cedar Falls, passed away on June 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital of Waterloo. She was born in Greene, Iowa, on October 9, 1936, daughter of Albert and Genevieve (Hinders) Tiemens. Yvonne graduated from Greene High School with the Class of 1955, then worked for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly. On June 8, 1958, she was married to LaVern Schurman in Greene, Iowa. LaVern and Yvonne owned and operated Schurman’s Lawn & Garden Care together.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; a baby daughter, Yvette Kay; and her siblings, Donna Dralle and Duane Tiemens. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, LaVern; her daughter, Kay (Bill) Kingsley of Waverly; son Michael (Kelly) Schurman of Elbert, CO; grandchildren: Serenity (Jason) Wallerstead, Garrett (Michelle) Schurman, Colton (Nikki) Kingsley and Reba Kingsley; 4 great-grandchildren: Zoe Wallerstead, Jel Wallerstead, Stella Kingsley and Miles Kingsley; and a sister-in-law, Michelle Tiemens of Manchester.

Yvonne’s Funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church with Visitation the evening prior from 4-6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or her family and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Yvonne enjoyed ceramics, knitting and had beautiful handwriting. She gardened, canned, baked, decorated cakes and made homemade candies. Yvonne and LaVern travelled a lot and wintered in Texas for many years. They camped and fished with the grandkids. They loved dancing together, which was fitting since they first met at a dance in 1956. Above all else, Yvonne cherished spending time with her family.