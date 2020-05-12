(1920-2020)
WATERLOO — Yeoman “Y.M.” Cowlishaw, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 10, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Feb. 25, 1920, in Cedar Falls, son of Joseph and Emma Ward Cowlishaw. Yeoman graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1937. He married Erma Holdiman on Feb. 6, 1940, in Fairbank. Yeoman was a farmer for nine years and was associated with Hudson Bank for seven years. He was secretary-manager of Black Hawk Mutual Insurance Co. for 28 years and owned Cowlishaw Insurance Co., which later became Cowlishaw-Jones Agency.
He was on the board of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., and was Hudson city clerk for 10 years. He was a member of the Hudson Board of Education and the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. He was a founding member of Waterloo Goodwill Industries and a member of Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290, and First Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Ardis (John) Reiss of Van Horne; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ann) Reiss of Christmas‚ Fla., and Kathryn (Larry) Schoenfelder of Cedar Rapids; five great-grandchildren, Aaron (Melissa) Lockwood, Connor Lockwood, Haley Lockwood, Amanda Ewoldt, and Katelyn (Will) Spencer; and a great-great-grandson, Emmett Yeoman Lockwood.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Fearl and Glenn Cowlishaw; and two sisters, Ella Bartley and Gladys Stringer.
Services: Private family memorial services will take place at Locke Funeral Home with inurnment at a later date. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Yeoman and Erma enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world, as well as trout fishing in the United States and their annual hiking trips to Rocky Mountain National Park at Estes Park. They also enjoyed dancing together and had a love for birds and animals.
