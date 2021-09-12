Yancey D. “Yanc” Boss

Yancey Dylan Boss was born November 2, 1980, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of William James and Claudia Jane (Cade) Boss. He attended school in Cedar Falls, Iowa and later earned his GED. Yancey was employed at several different places in the Cedar Valley area. On September 8, 2021, Yancey and Victoria Reed exchanged vows before friends and family in his parent’s back yard in Maynard. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, working on cars and fixing almost anything. Yancey will be missed by his family and friends for his gentleness, loving heart and doing whatever a friend needed.