Yale A. Kramer, 80, of Hudson, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at home.
He was born July 1, 1939 in Tripoli, son of Mandel and Isabelle Panzer Kramer. He married Barbara Schwarze on August 17, 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Siegel (rural Waverly).
Yale attended Tripoli Public Schools, graduating in 1957. He later graduated from Gates Business College in 1958.
He was confirmed in 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Siegel. He was employed at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 34 years, retiring in 1993. He then worked as a Registry Driver for Covenant Medical Center, driving many of their routes to outlying clinics and also transporting people to their radiation treatments.
He was active in his home church, St. Timothy’s Lutheran, serving as treasurer and financial secretary, usher, counter and power point. He and Barbara attended many Synod conferences as delegates from St. Timothy’s.
He was a longtime regular volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
For many years Yale was an avid bowler and golfer. In 1978 he and Barbara became interested in square dancing and for 25 years were active dancers. Traveling many miles to weekend dances and conventions, they met good friends from around the country.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years; three sons, Gale, Kevin and Glenn; a daughter, Harriet; a granddaughter, Ashley, who made her home with them at age 15; a sister-in-law, Linda Kesteloot and her husband, Ted; seven nieces; a nephew; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
Yale is preceded in death by: his parents; both paternal and maternal grandparents; a sister, Peggy Wilson and her husband, Ray; a stillborn brother; many aunts and uncles; his parents-in-law; and two sisters-in-law, Harriet Schwarze and Nancy Schwarze.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church with inurnment in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, and at the church for an hour before services on Wednesday.
Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Lutheran Social Services of Iowa.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
