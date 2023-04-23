January 8, 1958-April 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Wyatt L. Kern, Sr., 65, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born January 8, 1958, son of Donald G. and Joanne Booten Kern. Wyatt graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. He obtained an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Southeastern Community College. He later earned a certificate in network engineering at Hawkeye Community College. Wyatt married his love Mary A. Sloan on February 18, 1984, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Peoria, IL.

Wyatt worked in IT for many years, retiring in 2019. He owned A+ Computer Services. He attended Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls. Wyatt’s grandchildren were his life…and his kids. He was a proud father and grandfather. Wyatt was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, mainly to irritate Cubs fans.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Waterloo; six children, Stephanie (Chris Coose) Gray of Osage Beach, MO, Annette Kern of Waterloo , Nick Kern of Waterloo, Wyatt (Sarah) Kern, Jr, of Cedar Falls, Levi Kern of Waterloo, and Lucas Kern of Kansas City; seven grandchildren, Max, Dayden, Jaxon, Clover, Emmett Wyatt, Lake, and Leo; one great-grandson, Ashton; mother, Joanne Schrader; sister, Kim (Todd) House, both of Ft. Madison; step-sister, Stephanie Shute of Burlington; and step-brother, Scott (Lynda) Shute of Florida.

Wyatt is preceded in death by his father, Donald Kern; step-father, Wayne Schrader; step-mother, Linda Kern; two nephews, Ryan Allen, and Matt House; and niece, Jennifer Logan.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, April 24, Grace Community Church, Cedar Falls; visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.