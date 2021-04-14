December 14, 1934-April 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Winona Mae Lauterbach, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home following a brief illness.

She was born December 14, 1934, in Grundy County, the daughter of Adolph B. and Grace (Werkman) Van Deest. She married Stanley Lauterbach on May 25, 1956 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center.

She worked at Acker and Corton Medical Office and as a secretary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. She was a charter member of Unity Presbyterian Church and served as an elder, deacon, and was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Winona spent many years as a member of Red Cross Disaster Action Team.

She is survived by her husband, Stan of Waterloo; brother, Dick (Nancy) Van Deest; sister, Erma Thompson; daughters, Connie (David) Trimble, and Sheryl Pickett; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A family directed memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, 319-233-6138. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.