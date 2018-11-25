Try 3 months for $3
Winifred Blake

(1925-2018)

CEDAR FALLS – Winifred “Winnie” Blake, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 17 at Western Home Communities-Windhaven.

She was born March 29, 1925, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of Thomas and Tryphina (Lord) Adamson. She married Julian Blake on May 10, 1945, in Wilmington. He died on June 23, 1999.

Winnie was employed as a receptionist with Dr. Ed H. Ceilley in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: two sons, Dr. Jeffrey Blake of Boulder, Colo., and Dr. Randy Blake of Chilton, Wis.; a daughter, Ranee Blake of Portage, Mich.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Jean Robinson; and a daughter, Robin Blake Allerman.

Services: No services will be held locally. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Winifred 'Winnie' Blake
