March 5, 1925-May 22, 2023

Winifred “Winnie” Ann Mulvehill, 98, died peacefully, Monday, May 22nd, at The Western Home – Martin Suites in Cedar Falls, Iowa. There will be no funeral services.

Winifred was born March 5th, 1925, in Waterloo, IA to Louis James and Margaret Barbara (Geib) Salz. Winifred was baptized, had her 1st Communion, and was Confirmed at St. Mary’s Church and Graduated in 1942 from St. Mary’s High School, in Waterloo. She married Charles Louis Mulvehill at St. Mary’s Church on May 20th, 1950, in Waterloo. They adopted and were blessed with a son, Michael Paul, in 1956. Winnie worked in the office at North Land Oil for 28 years.

Survived by: a son, Michael; grandchildren: Megan Mulvehill, Katherine (Preston) Jones, Alexandra (Paul) Tezak , and John (Maria) Mulvehill; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth & Will Jones, Chris & Lydia Tezak, and Kai & Xavier Mulvehill.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Charles, brother, James Salz and sister, Dolores Van Eschen.

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, IA.

Special thanks for the compassionate care of St. Croix Hospice and all the employees at the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA.