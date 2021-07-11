September 1, 1931-June 30, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Winafred Illa Neessen, “Winny,” 89, of Cedar Falls, died June 30th of natural causes. She was born September 1st, 1931 in Waterloo, to Clarence and Iola Rose (Ackerson) Brennan. She married Thomas F. Neessen, and later divorced. They had 3 sons, Thomas (Nancy), Michael, and Christopher. She had 8 grandchildren: Heather (Bill), Sarah, Blaine, Kori, Drew (Mandy), Tyler, Lindsey, and Brittany (Waylon), and 3 great-grandchildren: Cashton, Landree, and Evei. Winny was beloved by all that met her, with almost everyone calling her “GW”. She had a beautiful spirit and loved to travel. She was happiest when spending time with her family, and often travelled to places where she could be with her grandkids. She collected stories, quotes, and jokes to share for a good laugh. Winny worked many years in retail and then became a nanny for a family in Wilmette, IL. where she loved and cared for 2 boys until she retired.
Preceded in death by her sisters Marcella and Patsy, and son Michael. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home assisted the family.
