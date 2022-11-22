April 23, 1933-November 19, 2022

JESUP-Wilma Philomena Fischels, 89, of Jesup, died Saturday, November 19, at Buchanan County Health Center.

She was born April 23, 1933, in La Porte City, the daughter of Edmund and Rose Schmitz Weber. She married Kenneth Fischels on April 23, 1952, in Raymond. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2021.

Wilma was employed with Sears for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Wilma was happily married for 69 years to the love of her life and was proud to be a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her the greatest joy.

Survivors include her children, Russell (Marlys) Fischels of Independence, Ruth (Bob) Schmitz of Jesup, Rhonda (Marty) Fischels-Bahl of Baltimore, MD, Robert (Kathy) Fischels of Dysart, and Janet (Tim) Wensman of St. Cloud, MN; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Braun of Lompoc, CA, Roberta Gray of Waterloo, and Eddie Weber of Waterloo; a sisters-in law, Mary Ann Weber of Waterloo and Carol Weber of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, James Fischels; her siblings, Elmer (Ruth) Weber, Ronald Weber, Jim Weber, Jack (Darlene) Weber, and Geneva (Virgil) Wallace; a brother-in-law, Robert Gray.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 3 -7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be 4 p.m. Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

