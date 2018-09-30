PARKERSBURG — Wilma Margaret Schultz, 95, of Ackley, formerly of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at Grand JiVante, Ackley.
She was born Aug. 7, 1923, in Parkersburg, daughter of Hilko and Martha (Lauterbach) Viet. On Aug. 6, 1966, she married Merle Schultz at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. He died March 6, 1986.
She attended country school west of Parkersburg. After her schooling, Wilma was a nanny and housekeeper for Henry Pruter. Through the years, Wilma was employed at Wayside Inn, Dreyer Drug, May’s Drug, then finally at Trey’s Departments Store for 20 years until the store closed. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, where she taught Sunday School, served with the BLC Women’s Group and sewed with the quilting group until 2008.
Survived by: three stepchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Bernard (Norma) Viet and Hilko (Bernice) Viet, both of Ackley; a sister, Jennie Mae Janssen of Ackley; and a half sister, Esther Dickes of Streamwood, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her husband; an infant brother; two sisters, Francis (Irvin) Flessner and Marlys (Edwin) Arends; and a brother-in-law, Delmar Janssen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Wilma enjoyed going fishing in Minnesota with Merle three times a year. A few of her favorite pastimes were reading Amish books, cross stitching and watching sports on television. She loved playing cards with her cousins and going out for coffee every Tuesday and Thursday with her friends.
