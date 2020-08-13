Wilma J. Kobliska

Wilma Jean Kobliska was born on March 29, 1941, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Paul and Sybil Rogers. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959. Wilma married James Clark in 1960 and four children were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Wilma married Harlan Kobliska in 1980. She worked in the office at John Deere for many years until her retirement. She loved cooking, swimming, socializing with her friends, and spending time with her grandkids. Wilma died at the age of 79 on August 9, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Thomas; step-mother, Helen Rogers; ex-husband, James Clark; a sister, Paula; and two brothers, Jim and Bruce. Wilma is survived by her husband, Harlan of Waterloo; four children, Vicki (Steve) Hendershot of Cedar Falls, James (Kathy) Clark of Parkersburg, Mike (Rick) Clark of Des Moines, and Tracy (Matt) Hayes of Savage, Minnesota; a brother, Gary Rogers of Colorado; a sister, Sally Brandhorst of Ankeny; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. The visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The memorial service will be private with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.