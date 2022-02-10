Nov. 8, 1938-Feb. 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Wilma J. Ehrhardt, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born November 8, 1938 in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Evert and Eva (Lee) Neuendorf. Wilma married Sven Hansen in September of 1956 in Waterloo. They later divorced. She married Kenneth Ehrhardt on January 3, 1981 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2011. Wilma was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and was a custodian for 30 years with the Cedar Falls School District, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary and Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Wilma is survived by her children, Cindy (Bob) Bentley of Janesville, Iowa and Monty Hansen of Cedar Falls; five granddaughters, Jennifer (Dennis) Bentley, Rebecca (Ed) Bentley, Destiny (Jeff) Dietrick, Ashley (Casey) Henry, Megan (Cassidy) Hansen; 10 great grandchildren; her brother, Harlan (Debra) Neuendorf, of Cedar Falls, and her sister, Ruth Keathley, of St. Genevieve, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and two brothers, Ronald and Ricky Neuendorf.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. www.DahlFuneralHome.com