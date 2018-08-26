WATERLOO -- Wilma Sauer Hall, 93, of Hayward, Calif., formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Hayward Healthcare and Wellness Center.
She was born June 11, 1925, in Troy Mills, daughter of Earl and Mabel Oldridge Sauer, raised by Charles and Maude Reece Sauer. She married Douglas Hall on Aug. 3, 1946, in Des Moines; he died May 9, 1994.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1942 and worked as a private duty practical nurse. She was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: a son, Craig (Mary) Hall of San Leandro, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Iva Hall of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Hall of Dysart, Susan (Brian) Sayer of Waterloo, Tracie (Oscar) Gonzales and Jennifer (Nicholas) Reily, both of Hayward; and nine great-grandchildren, Sophia and Alexandra Hall, Emily Sayer, Tatiana and Donovan Gonzalez, Melanie, Nicholas Jr., Travis and Donovan Reily; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Dennis Hall; nine brothers, Ralph, Earnest, Leon, Devere, Ronald, Marion, Donald, Almond and Wilbur; six sisters, Wiltrude Sauer, Gertrude Boies, Zeneata Staton, Merle Yarrington, Hanna Darlene Sauer, and her twin sister, Wilda Belew.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
