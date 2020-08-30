× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Wilma E. Remetch-Bruess, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 27, at the Western Home Communities- Martin Center.

She was born July 12, 1932, in Protovin, the daughter of William and Mayme Tupy Bader. She married John Remetch June 6, 1953, in Protovin. He died November 28, 2013. She then married Jim Bruess October 25, 1995. He died November 28, 1998.

She was employed by Waterloo Industries as a spot welder.

Survived by: four sons, Randy (Carol Schaefer), Mike (Kathy), Johnny and Doug Remetch, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Sherry Boose and Michelle Clark, both of Waterloo; son-in-law, Steve Dahl; sister, Geri Swyers; 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Mary Ann Dahl; sisters, Lorraine Douberk, Mildred Shubel and Isabel “Rita” Revoir; and a brother, William Bader.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and will continue for an hour before the service. For these attending the visitation and/or the funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.