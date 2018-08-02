(1923-2018)
WATERLOO — Wilma E. Raudabaugh, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 30, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born in 1923 in Waverly, daughter of Rudolph and Amanda (Milius) Kohagen.
She married Harold Raudabaugh on Feb. 9, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died Aug. 6, 1999.
She was employed at John Deere Co. for two years prior to serving in the U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S., where she received her basic and hospital corps training at Hunter College in New York. She was then stationed at a Navy hospital in Corona, Calif. After her honorable discharge, she returned to her job at John Deere Co. as a receiving clerk.
Wilma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was active in many groups.
Survived by: two sons, Jim (Pauline) Raudabaugh of Birmingham and Scott (Kim) Raudabaugh of Grimes; a daughter, Joyce Raudabaugh of Urbandale; four grandchildren, Ben, Amber, Andy and Kristin Raudabaugh; a brother, George (Lorraine) Kohagen of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Maxine (LeRoy) Rousselow of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sisters, Dorlene Kueker, Leona Zander, Margaret Walther and Mildred Ruehs; and five brothers, Edmund, Willard, Oscar, Melvin and Rudy Kohagen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Friendship Village Auxiliary or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
