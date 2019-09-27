Wilma Buhr

(1929-2019)
SUMNER — Wilma Marie Buhr, 89, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Sumner Hillcrest Home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Sumner, the daughter of William and Selma (Bender) Reinking. She married Allen “Bud” Buhr on Aug. 19, 1951, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2012. She was also married to Charles “Chuck” Heyer of Sumner in 2018.
Wilma graduated from Sumner High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly. She was a country school teacher before her marriage and during her husband’s time in the military. She and Bud farmed together on his family farm near Buck Creek for many years before retiring in Sumner. She was the weekly “story hour lady” at the Sumner Public Library for a number of years and served on the library board there.
She was also an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buck Creek. Wilma lived her last several years at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner, where she was one of the first residents.
Survived by: her son, Dean Buhr of Sumner; her daughter, Sue O’Brien (John) of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Dan O’Brien of Iowa City, Charlie (Tedi) O’Brien of Minneapolis, Ted O’Brien of Waterloo, Maggie O’Brien of Phoenix and Sam O’Brien of Ames; her sister, Margaret Wiebke; sisters-in-law, Lucille Reinking, Carol Snyder, Marion Gibbs, Stella Dillemuth and Norma Juhl; brothers-in-law Glenn Wiebke and Reece Gibbs; and Dean’s friend, Michele Smith of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Robert Reinking and Lawrence Reinking; sisters-in-law Marcella Reinking and Helen Schultz; and brothers-in-law Harold Schultz, Lester Juhl, Russell Dillemuth and Harold “Pat” Snyder.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Buck Creek Lutheran Church in rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 .m. today, Sept. 27, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.skrogersfuneral home.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Buhr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
