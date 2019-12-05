Wilma Brustkern

(1930-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Wilma Rose Brustkern, 88, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born Dec. 21, 1930, in rural La Porte City, the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Schares) Weiden. She married Leo J. Brustkern on Nov. 22, 1949, in Gilbertville. He died May 4, 2016.
Wilma attended Immaculate Conception grade and high school, graduating in June 1948. She worked for a time at St. Francis Hospital and worked for Rath Packing in the office.
Survived by: her 11 children, Deborah (Paul) Weber of Dunkerton, Clair Brustkern of Hamilton, Ohio, Andrew (Jean) Brustkern of Spokane, Wash., Rose (Dan) DaBillo of La Porte City, Valerie Roby of Arvada, Colo., Daniel Brustkern of Austin, Texas, Barbara (Pat) Mahr of Circle Pines, Minn., Mary (Kurt) Hansen of Missoula, Mont., Joan (Bill) Mefford of Mound, Minn., Amy (Tony) Paulhus of La Porte City and Joyce (Paul) Dornbier of Omaha, Neb.; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Oberhauser of San Antonio, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 66 years; and two sisters, Mary Webber and Audrey Murphy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to Birthright or the family.
Online condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Wilma spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
