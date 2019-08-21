Wilma Anderson

(1930-2019)
OELWEIN — Wilma Emma Rosebraugh Anderson, 89, of Oelwein, died Monday, Aug. 19.
She was born March 2, 1930, at Charleston, Ill., daughter of Charles and Etta (Skinner) Rosebraugh. She married Carl O. Anderson on June 25, 1955, in Charleston.
Wilma graduated from Charleston High school in 1948 and was a 1952 graduate of Eastern Illinois State Teachers College with a BS in home economics and art. She taught three years of vocational home economics, art and adult classes at Minier and Morton, Ill. She received her master’s in art at Upper Iowa University and taught art for several years in Oelwein. She and her husband farmed at Deer Creek, Ill., and Chenoa, Ill. In 1962 they purchased a farm outside Oelwein.
She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church, where she served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and on church council. She was a 10-year member of the Happy Helpers 4-H club growing up in Illinois and served as a leader in Jefferson and Scott Township. She had served as Jefferson Township Election Board chair and belonged to the Black Hawk Button Club.
Survived by: her children, Greg (Diane) of Oro Valley, Ariz., Eric of Manchester, Bruce of Onalaska, Wis., Henry (Suzanne) Baxter and Rosetta (Matt) of Oelwein; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Goecker of Clarinda.
Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant brother, Charles; and two sisters, Charlene Dickey and Loretta Morton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with burial at Long Grove Cemetery at Maynard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Memorials: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
In later years Wilma turned to hobbies of flower and vegetable gardening, designing personal greeting cards, reading and putting puzzles together.
