Wilma A. Schuerman

Wilma A. Schuerman

March 7, 1926-November 3, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Wilma A. Schuerman, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.

She was born March 7, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Ursula E. Manders Squire, She married Carol West September 1, 1947, in Nashua, IA. They later divorced. She then married LaVerne Schuerman June 1, 1972 in Cedar Falls. He died September 25, 1991.

Survived by: two sons, Jeff (Becky) West of Cedar Falls and Douglas (Suzumi) West of Clearwater, FL; daughter, Sue (Dennis) Koehn of Cedar Falls; daughter in law, Sharon West of Muskego, WI; 24 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a couple great-great grandchildren; four step sons, Ronald (Pam), David (Vickie), Bill (Sue), and Jim (Connie) Schuerman; and step daughter, Sandra Romero. Preceded in death by her son, Scott West.

Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Falls Ward, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Unity Point Hospice

