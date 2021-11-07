March 7, 1926-November 3, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Wilma A. Schuerman, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.
She was born March 7, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Ursula E. Manders Squire, She married Carol West September 1, 1947, in Nashua, IA. They later divorced. She then married LaVerne Schuerman June 1, 1972 in Cedar Falls. He died September 25, 1991.
Survived by: two sons, Jeff (Becky) West of Cedar Falls and Douglas (Suzumi) West of Clearwater, FL; daughter, Sue (Dennis) Koehn of Cedar Falls; daughter in law, Sharon West of Muskego, WI; 24 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a couple great-great grandchildren; four step sons, Ronald (Pam), David (Vickie), Bill (Sue), and Jim (Connie) Schuerman; and step daughter, Sandra Romero. Preceded in death by her son, Scott West.
Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Falls Ward, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Unity Point Hospice
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.