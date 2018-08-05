WATERLOO – Willis L. “Big Bill” Spratt, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 3, at home.
He was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Oskaloosa, son of Willis and Lorene McAdoo Spratt. He married Donna Magnussen on Jan. 29, 1966. They later divorced. He married Katherine Hahn on June 12, 1982, in Waterloo.
Bill graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army Special Forces 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper from 1961 to 1964. He was involved in sales his entire career with automobile dealerships in Iowa and Nebraska. He sold insurance and annuities through Spratt & Associates from 1989 through 2004 and owned Big Bill's Evansdale Tap from 1998 through 2007. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Lance (Fernanda) Spratt of Seattle and Chris (Sydney) Spratt of Dysart; two daughters, Katie Spratt of Waterloo and Amy (Justin) Reuter of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Gavyn, Sam, Jaxon, Ryen and Rachel; a sister, Linda Channing of Cottage Grove, Minn.; his uncle, Samuel Spratt of Oskaloosa; his father and mother-in-law, George and Joan Hahn of Vinton; and a special friend, Gene Scheetz of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Bill's family gives special thanks to Cathy and Gayle from Home Instead for their tender care.
