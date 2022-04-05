Willie R. Allen, Jr.

Willie Allen retired from education after 36 years as an administrator, teacher, and coach. He was a U.S. National Guard Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Physical Education & Health and a Master of Arts degree from Prairie View A & M University in Educational Administration. He was a football college athlete at Delaware State, Ellsworth College, and the University of Northern Iowa. He was named to the 1966 Football All-State Team, was inducted into the Ring of Honor at East High School Class of ‘67, and received a multitude of other football awards and accolades. As a member of Missouri City Baptist Church for over 20 years, Willie participated as an usher and in the Men’s Choir.