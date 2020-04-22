(1950-2020)
WATERLOO – Willie Marie Monroe, 69, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 9, 1950, in Greenwood, Miss., daughter of Willie James Epps and Jessie Reola Allen. She was a 1968 graduate of Waterloo East High School and later attended Gates Business College. She married Marvin L. Monroe on Jan. 1, 1992.
She retired from the Black Hawk County Health Department after 18 years of service in 2013. She was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Gladys Olivia of Waterloo; an aunt, Ella Eva Thurmond of Waterloo; a brother, Latrobe Epps of Chicago, Ill.; three sisters, the Rev. Shirley Smith-Burt and Cynthia Balark, both of Waterloo, and Beatrice Smith of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Ginger Shirley and Overseer Helen Seenster, both of Waterloo, and Charlotte Monroe of Freeport, Ill.; and many other family members and godchildren.
Preceded in death by: her mother, Jessie Smith; her father; a stepfather, Woodrow Smith Sr.; her great-grandparents, Rev. George Epps and Gladys Olivia Stigler-Epps; two uncles, Leon Thurmond Sr. and Lenora Montgomery; three brothers, Woodrow “Woody” Smith Jr., James “Jimmy” Smith and Burkett Epps; a sister-in-law, LaVonna Monroe-Anderson; and three brothers-in-law, Hartsel Shirley Jr., Manuel Seenster Jr. and James Monroe.
Services: Private family burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at 1750 Newell St., Waterloo.
