(1950-2020)

WATERLOO – Willie Marie Monroe, 69, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 9, 1950, in Greenwood, Miss., daughter of Willie James Epps and Jessie Reola Allen. She was a 1968 graduate of Waterloo East High School and later attended Gates Business College. She married Marvin L. Monroe on Jan. 1, 1992.

She retired from the Black Hawk County Health Department after 18 years of service in 2013. She was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Gladys Olivia of Waterloo; an aunt, Ella Eva Thurmond of Waterloo; a brother, Latrobe Epps of Chicago, Ill.; three sisters, the Rev. Shirley Smith-Burt and Cynthia Balark, both of Waterloo, and Beatrice Smith of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Ginger Shirley and Overseer Helen Seenster, both of Waterloo, and Charlotte Monroe of Freeport, Ill.; and many other family members and godchildren.