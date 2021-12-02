May 5, 1946-November 21, 2021

Willie James Denton, Sr. was born on May 5, 1946 to the late Mable MaRoney and Leroy Denton, Sr. He was born the third child of six. Willie departed his life on November 21st at his home.

Willie worked at John Deere for over 30 years until his retirement.

Willie was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed fishing, driving his van and sitting on his porch or in the backyard with friends and family.

Willie leaves to cherish his memory: his sons, Otha (Roshanda) Owens and Willie Denton, Jr.; a step-son, Damion Phillips, all of Waterloo; two sisters, Bessie Teagues of Waterloo and Mary Harper of Huntsville, Ala.; nine grandchildren, Garren Thornton, Matias Thornton, Mario Thornton, Bryiona (Michael) Baird, Treziona Seals, Felicia Taylor, Devon Denton, Glorianna Denton and Dayton Smith; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Thornton, Unique Chambers, Keyare Taylor and Jameka Williams; four special grands, Jovida Owens, Charidy Donald, Za’ Niya Donald and Zaidyn Donald; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special daughter, Nikki Collet.

Willie was proceeded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Robert, J.T. and Leroy Denton, Jr.; and one great-grandson, Bryden Baird.

The family would also like to thank a special friend, Deloise Teggatz who was Willie’s caretaker until the time of death.

A graveside service will be 1:30 a.m. Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial there. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Greer’s Funeral Home.

Cards and visitation can be sent to: 442 Lane Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.