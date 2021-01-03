December 30, 1934-December 24, 2020
Willie Eva Cook, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from COVID-19. She was born December 30, 1934 in Batesville, MS, daughter of Willie G. Caldwell and Lydia Jones and graduated from high school in Clarksdale, MS. She later received her LPN Degree from Hawkeye Tech. She married McKinley “Mack” Cook Jr. March 9, 1956, in Nashua; he died October 13, 2015. Willie was an LPN at Allen Memorial Hospital for 33 years retiring in 1992. She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church. Willie was an excellent seamstress and artist. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, upholstery work, quilting, gardening, and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. Survived by sons, Michael S. (Liz), Waterloo and DeWayne, Japan; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Alberta Jones, Memphis, TN; brothers, Gus Jones, Memphis, TN and William (Merl) Jones, St. Louis, MO. Preceded by her parents, husband, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
Services 11:00 AM, Monday, January 4, Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation an hour before services. Memorials to the family. Services will be recorded and posted at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
