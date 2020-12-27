Willie (Bill) D. Henson

November 16, 1949-December 22, 2020

Evansdale - Willie Dee “Bill” Henson, 71, of Grundy Center, formerly of Evansdale, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Grundy Care Center of natural causes. He was born November 16, 1949, in Oelwein the son of Paul and Bessie Bachtell Henson. He was a 1968 graduate of La Porte City High School.

He married Joanne Matejka, they were later divorced. He married Audrey Weltzin on June 6, 1975 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on August 16, 2016.

Willie worked as the Head Custodian for Waterloo Community Schools for 32 years, retiring as East High School Head Custodian in 2005.

Survived by: two sons, Joseph (Terri) Henson of Grundy Center, Jeremy Henson of Grundy Center; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Paul “Butch” Henson of Waterloo and two sisters, June (Renee) Ward of Lawrence, Kan., and Holly Anderson of Shell Rock.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two sisters, Iris Van Dellen and April Newman.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.