William Wise

William Wise

November 21, 1959-November 1, 2021

William Wise, 61, of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown passed away Monday November 1, 2021. Services will be private. He will be laid to rest in Mount Clark Cemetery at Central City. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. www.geilenfeldfh.com.

William “Bill” Ernest Wise was born in Waterloo on November 21, 1959 to parents Marion and Patricia (Freese) Wise. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School. He went on to graduate from both Kirkwood Community College and Hawkeye Tech. Bill served his country honorably in the United States Army. He had worked as a Respiratory Therapist, as well as a Computer Programmer. Bill was very proud of his military service, both here and abroad.

Left to celebrate Bill’s life are his three sisters; his four nephews and one niece; his five great-nephews and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

