September 12, 1946-December 30, 2022

WATERLOO-William “Willie” Smith Jr., 76, of Waterloo, died Friday, December 30, 2022, in Nashville, TN, from injuries sustained in a pedestrian motor vehicle accident.

He was born September 12, 1946, in Waterloo, the son of William A. and Mary Ellen Lawless Smith. He married Michele “Mikki” Pierce on November 28, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Willie was employed as a Federal Technician at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 and an Iowa National Guardsmen for 27 years until his retirement. He was active United States Army from 1966-1968.

Survivors include: his wife, Mikki, of Waterloo; his children, Jen (Dave) Campbell of Cedar Falls, Heidi (Darrel) Drenner of Waterloo, Bill (Steph) Smith of New Hartford, Molly (Brian) Rooff of Waterloo, Aimee (Matt) Denniston of Waterloo, Tony (Sarah) Smith of Cedar Falls, and Mike (Emily) Smith of Marion; 25 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his siblings, Vickie J. Rich of Finchford, Billie J. Soldwisch of Cedar Falls, Betty Powell of Illinois, Ernest E. Smith of Oelwein, Leroy (LuAnn) Smith of Waterloo, and Gale D. Smith of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his grandchildren, Tate Smith and Emma Smith; his siblings, Phyllis Herbsleb and Gene Smith; his son-in-law, Scott Denniston.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the grave by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 3 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. There will not be visitation at the church on Wednesday before the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for future designation to AT Children’s Project and a Veteran’s organization.

