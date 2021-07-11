William "Willie" Frickson

William Harold “Willie” Frickson, 46, of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly Monday, July 5, at his home. He was born September 5, 1974, in Tucson, AZ, to Donald R. Sr. and Sandra K. Meyerhoff Frickson. Willie graduated from Hudson High School in 1993. He worked at several jobs throughout the years; most recently, Gardner Mechanical Services, Cedar Rapids as a welder and plumber. He loved to play golf, listen to music and just have fun, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandson Landon, as well as all of his family and friends. Survivors include daughter, Trista Frickson, Waverly; grandson, Landon Wolf; his parents, Don and Sandy, Cedar Falls; sister, Maria Law, Waterloo; brother, Donald “DJ” (Melissa Weber) Frickson Jr., Cedar Rapids; paternal grandparents, William and Zelma Frickson, Cedar Falls; his girlfriend, Darcy Mulford; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded by maternal grandparents, Harold and Virginia Meyerhoff and uncle, Craig Meyerhoff. Services: 11 AM, Tuesday, July 13, at Locke Funeral Home, burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 4-7 PM, Monday, July 12, at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com.