 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Willie" Frickson
0 entries

William "Willie" Frickson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William "Willie" Frickson

September 5, 1974-July 5, 2021

William Harold “Willie” Frickson, 46, of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly Monday, July 5, at his home. He was born September 5, 1974, in Tucson, AZ, to Donald R. Sr. and Sandra K. Meyerhoff Frickson. Willie graduated from Hudson High School in 1993. He worked at several jobs throughout the years; most recently, Gardner Mechanical Services, Cedar Rapids as a welder and plumber. He loved to play golf, listen to music and just have fun, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandson Landon, as well as all of his family and friends. Survivors include daughter, Trista Frickson, Waverly; grandson, Landon Wolf; his parents, Don and Sandy, Cedar Falls; sister, Maria Law, Waterloo; brother, Donald “DJ” (Melissa Weber) Frickson Jr., Cedar Rapids; paternal grandparents, William and Zelma Frickson, Cedar Falls; his girlfriend, Darcy Mulford; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded by maternal grandparents, Harold and Virginia Meyerhoff and uncle, Craig Meyerhoff. Services: 11 AM, Tuesday, July 13, at Locke Funeral Home, burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 4-7 PM, Monday, July 12, at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News