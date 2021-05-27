November 24, 1943-May 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-William Ward Ferris, 77, of Cedar Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at MercyOne-Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Deacon Stan Upah officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 2-3 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church prior to the service.

William was born on November 24, 1943, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Marjorie (Prusha) Ferris.

William graduated from Toledo High School in the Class of 1961 and from the State College of Iowa which is now the University of Northern Iowa.

On January 30, 1965, he was united in marriage to Carol Bjoraker at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. William was a high school teacher and taught Social Studies, History, and Psychology with most of his career in Cedar Falls. He finished his career as a Curriculum Director at BGM, retiring in 2008. William was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. He enjoyed reading, history, and discussing politics. He loved nature, spending time at the George Wyth State Park and feeding birds and squirrels.