November 25, 1938-June 25, 2022

WATERLOO-William W. “Bill” Buttgen, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born November 25, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Chester and Melba Brown Buttgen. He served in the United States Air Force.

Bill married Carol A. Henthorn June 3, 1961, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death January 19, 2017. He was a tool grinder for John Deere for 33 years, retiring in December 1993.

He was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo and UAW Local 838. He loved the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden over the years, growing many vegetables from tomatoes and zucchini to corn and carrots. In their younger years, he and Carol enjoyed golfing together.

Bill is survived by two sons, Brandon, and Barry (Lisa) Buttgen, both of Waterloo; a brother, James “Jim” (Marcia) Buttgen of Waterloo; two sisters, Patsy Albertson of Cedar Falls, and Melva “Tootsie” Schmidt of Ankeny; and a sister-in-law, Marie Buttgen of Washburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two siblings, Shirley Miller and Robert “Bob” Buttgen; and three brothers-in-law, Larry Albertson, Gordon Miller, and Richard “Dick” Schmidt.

A private family service will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701, 319-233-3146.